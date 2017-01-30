Director of Talent Investment Agency apologizes for accidental fraud allegations

In eight degree weather, people line up early for the doors to open at the Unemployment office in Plainfield Township. about 100 people were in line or waiting in warm cars minutes before the 8 am opening. The early birds arrived at 6 am. (Press Photo/Lori Niedenfuer Cool)
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Director of Michigan’s Talent Investment Agency has officially apologized for a technical error that left thousands of people wrongfully accused of a crime.

A bug in an automated system was detected in late 2016 and was unchecked for several years, leaving over 20,000 people wrongfully accused of unemployment fraud.

Wanda Stokes says she is angry at the situation and emphasizes with those who were wrongfully charged.

She also pressed lawmakers to reduce the financial penalties for unemployment fraud, which are the highest in the country.

The department has since switched to filing fraud accusations by hand.

