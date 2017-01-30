Delta Airlines tech problem cancels numerous flights

ATLANTA (WLNS) – Delta Airlines is reporting a technical problem that has resulted in numerous flights being cancelled.

Delta says a system outage forced the airline to issue a ground stop on Sunday evening.

According to Delta, the error resulted in cancellation for 150 flights with more being delayed.

The error was cleared up, according to the company, but there are still some flight problems that may not show up on their website or mobile app.

Anyone with a flight booked with Delta Airlines is being encouraged to review their booking.

The airline is issuing travel waivers for Sunday and Monday, and are rebooking people for Friday.

Unaccompanied minors will not be accepted before noon on Monday.