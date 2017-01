JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is making large donations to several mid-Michigan clinics in order to help the uninsured.

The insurance company is donating $25,000 to four clinics across Ingham and Jackson Counties to go towards treating their uninsured patients.

According to the company, over 10% of the population of those counties are uninsured.

The money will also be used to develop integrated pediatric oral health services.