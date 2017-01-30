BAMN members protesting to make Lansing a sanctuary city

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s a battle brewing right now within the White House related to an executive order President Donald Trump issued on Friday.

It halts the U.S. intake*of refugees and pauses travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven Muslim majority countries.

Locally there’s another fight happening as well also related to refugees; this one by the Lansing chapter of a group called By Any Means Necessary, also known as BAMN.

Sanctuary cities offer safe harbor for undocumented immigrants who might otherwise be deported by federal immigration law enforcement officials.

There are more than 140 sanctuary jurisdictions cities and counties across the U.S. right now.

Monday night the Lansing BAMN chapter is calling for a resolution to make the Capitol city a sanctuary city.

That group plans to rally outside of City Hall to encourage the City Council to adopt that resolution.

The idea of Lansing becoming a sanctuary city was first brought to the fore-front last year but local BAMN members say they were faced with opposition from council members.

President Trump signed an executive order that would withhold federal grant money from sanctuary cities.

The committee of the whole meeting goes from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on the 10th floor of City Hall on Monday.