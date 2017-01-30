(WLNS) – No boys games tonight, the guys play tomorrow night including the Waverly Warriors who have a star player who is our 6 Sports Player of the Week who reached a milestone last Friday that may stay in the record books for some time.

He was a runaway winner of our honor this week.

Senior guard Jaden Sutton scored 45 points in a Waverly win Friday over Haslett.

45 of his team’s 79 points, that’s quite an output.

Then Jaden for an encore Tuesday night hit for 27 more.

Do the math – that’s 72 points in his last two games!

It’s a career high for Jaden and an all-time single game high at Waverly.

Coach Craig Fields has been around the block a little bit but even this is uncharted territory for him.

Have you ever seen a kid score 45 points in basketball game?

“Ah no, not our opponents, or home, nobody, no that hasn’t happened. It was a great night. One of our assistant coaches pulled up his tweeting.. I guess that’s what you call it, I have no idea, I,m not on that but he pulled that up and showed it to us and after that game I go: How about that tweet before the game? Now look at you and everything so it was a good joke we had a good time with it.”

“I didn’t think I would come out and score 45 points,” said Sutton. “Honestly but I definetly had the mindset of coming in and making up for those three game slump and especially just had to focus on me, don’t focus on the refs, don’t focus about nobody in the crowd.”