Ingham County: Ban of electronic smoking devices in effect

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Vaping…it’s a trend that’s taken the nation by storm but a new ban in Ingham County is seeking to change that.

“It’s a ban in county-operated facilities,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Vail says the ban which went into effect immediately on Tuesday, prohibits people from using electronic devices inside county-wide buildings.

“We’re trying to make sure that we don’t have second hand exposure so an individual has certainly the right to use those devices in places where they’re not prohibited,” Vail stated.

According to Vail, research suggests that chemicals found in vapor can create eye and respiratory problems for people down the road and cause nicotine addiction.

Ingham County Commissioners, agree including Chairperson Sarah Anthony who says:

“Use of these devices in public places can also cause confusion in the general public about smoking regulations.”

“We want to make sure that we’re not sending mixed messages, it’s not always immediately obvious that when someone is smoking an electronic smoking device that it’s not a cigarette,” said Vail.

But for those including Robert Alvarez, Assistant Manager of “Joost Vapor,” these devices help him steer clear of smoking tobacco and although he understands the reasoning behind the ban, he says he wishes people would take the time to understand the benefits to this tobacco alternative.

“If some people did take the time to understand this stuff a little bit more, they’d probably change you know their opinion,” Alvarez added.

Even though electronic smoking devices are now prohibited in county-wide buildings, that doesn’t mean they’re illegal.

However, if you’re caught using a device you won’t face any fines, you’ll simply be asked to put it away.