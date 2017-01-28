5th Quarter Game Scores January 27

By Published:
5th-quarterbb

Scores from the top area prep games

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pewamo-Westphalia 49 – Bath 27

DeWitt 63 – Mason 41

Okemos 67 – Lansing Eastern 54

Fowlerville 55 – Eaton Rapids 51

Howell 53 – Milford 51

Ithaca 55 – Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 28

Stockbridge 38 – Perry 30 (ot)

Portland 48 – Ionia 45

Jackson Parma Western 73 – Battle Creek Pennfield 55

St. Charles 43 – Ovid-Elsie 36

Lansing Everett 67 – Grand Ledge 63

Michigan Center 86 – East Jackson 37

Grass Lake 47 – Manchester 45

Hanover-Horton 79 – Vandercook Lake 71

Laingsburg 67 – Fowler 56

Olivet 79 – Lakewood 44

Lansing Catholic 76 – Williamston 72

Olivet 70 – Lakewood 55

East Lansing 67 – Jackson 60

St. Johns 63 – Waverly 46

Quincy 67 – Reading 17

Webberville 72 – Morrice 40

Fulton 71 – Portland St. Pat’s 49

Dansville 66 – Saranac 36

Potterville 57 – Maple Valley 53

Holt 80 – Lansing Sexton 53

Stockbridge 38 – Perry 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hartland 56 – Pinckney 27

Williamston 68 – Lansing Catholic 38

Waverly 52 – St. Johns 39

Potterville 39 – Maple Valley 33

Morrice 46 – Webberville 16

DeWitt 52 – Mason 39

Durand 62 – Burton Atherton 13

Hartland 56 – Pinckney 27

Howell 57 – Milford 31

Ithaca 48 – Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 34

East Jordan 74 – Jackson 38

Blissfield 51 – Hillsdale 17

Corunna 49 – Mt. Morris 35

Eaton Rapids 60 – Fowlerville 53

Grand Ledge 61 – Lansing Everett 35

Haslett 57 – Owosso 29

Holt 53 – Lansing Sexton 28

Ionia 44 – Portland 38

Leslie 38 – Lansing Catholic 35

Ovid-Elsie 41 – St. Charles 29

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s