5th Quarter Game Scores January 27

Scores from the top area prep games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pewamo-Westphalia 49 – Bath 27
DeWitt 63 – Mason 41
Okemos 67 – Lansing Eastern 54
Fowlerville 55 – Eaton Rapids 51
Howell 53 – Milford 51
Ithaca 55 – Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 28
Stockbridge 38 – Perry 30 (ot)
Portland 48 – Ionia 45
Jackson Parma Western 73 – Battle Creek Pennfield 55
St. Charles 43 – Ovid-Elsie 36
Lansing Everett 67 – Grand Ledge 63
Michigan Center 86 – East Jackson 37
Grass Lake 47 – Manchester 45
Hanover-Horton 79 – Vandercook Lake 71
Laingsburg 67 – Fowler 56
Olivet 79 – Lakewood 44
Lansing Catholic 76 – Williamston 72
Olivet 70 – Lakewood 55
East Lansing 67 – Jackson 60
St. Johns 63 – Waverly 46
Quincy 67 – Reading 17
Webberville 72 – Morrice 40
Fulton 71 – Portland St. Pat’s 49
Dansville 66 – Saranac 36
Potterville 57 – Maple Valley 53
Holt 80 – Lansing Sexton 53
Stockbridge 38 – Perry 30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hartland 56 – Pinckney 27
Williamston 68 – Lansing Catholic 38
Waverly 52 – St. Johns 39
Potterville 39 – Maple Valley 33
Morrice 46 – Webberville 16
DeWitt 52 – Mason 39
Durand 62 – Burton Atherton 13
Hartland 56 – Pinckney 27
Howell 57 – Milford 31
Ithaca 48 – Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 34
East Jordan 74 – Jackson 38
Blissfield 51 – Hillsdale 17
Corunna 49 – Mt. Morris 35
Eaton Rapids 60 – Fowlerville 53
Grand Ledge 61 – Lansing Everett 35
Haslett 57 – Owosso 29
Holt 53 – Lansing Sexton 28
Ionia 44 – Portland 38
Leslie 38 – Lansing Catholic 35
Ovid-Elsie 41 – St. Charles 29