Western Michigan University adds new safety tools

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) – Western Michigan University has created new campus safety measures after students spoke out about not being notified during multiple shooting incidents.

According to our media partners at MLive, university President John Dunn created the WMU Safety Communications Committee after the school received backlash for not sending a safety alert during a shooting spree in the Kalamazoo area on Feb. 20, in which six people were killed and two were injured. Students were also not notified of two other shooting incidents near campus, where one student was killed in December and another Thursday evening.

The committee reviewed how to alert students of danger that is off but near campus. It decided to add tools, including a university public safety Twitter account, commercial software to alert campus officers of dangerous issues outside their jurisdiction and a safety information website.

