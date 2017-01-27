Thousands of Lansing area refugees affected by President Trump’s orders

LANSING, MI – President Trump signed executive orders calling for new vetting measures aimed to keep potential terrorists out of the United States. Previously President Trump has voiced his desires to ban refugees from entering the country for 120 days as well as an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees.

Lansing is home to nearly 16,000 refugees including many from Syria.

According to the director at the refugee development center in Lansing, Erika Brown-Bidion, this city has always been welcoming of refugees. In fact, every year the Lansing area becomes home to roughly 600 new refugees from around the world.

She said, “If you don’t love refugees, you have not met one. They are homeowners, they are entrepreneurs, they’re business owners, they’re tax payers. They’re just like you and I.”

They come to the country legally after an intensive vetting process that can last years. Brown-Bidion says the refugee community is saddened and in fear in light of the President’s recent actions limiting, and in some cases, banning refugee entry.

“The same terrorism that we fear, they are escaping from that,” Brown-Bidion says. “They are the true heroes and we should welcome them and continue to welcome them as we always have.”

With over 65 million people forcibly displaced from their homes worldwide, and over half of them children, according to the United Nations, Brown-Bidion is hopeful the President’s administration will lift bans sooner rather than later.