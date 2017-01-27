Double homicide in Owosso: Craigslist deal gone wrong

UPDATE (3:26 P.M.) According to Michigan State Police, the investigation into this double homicide reveals the meeting in the Wal-Mart parking lot was the result of a business transaction from a posting on Craigslist. Both of the victims from Flint traveled together to the parking lot to sell marijuana.

The two men from Grand Rapids were brothers and agreed to meet in the Wal-mart parking lot, where they were set to make the purchase.

Upon meeting in the parking lot, the two brothers from Grand Rapids decided to rob the men of the marijuana and fatally shot both of the men from Flint.

They were shot and killed in their vehicle in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

The two Grand Rapids men, 31 and 23, are currently being held in the Shiawassee County Jail.

They are expected to be formally charged last this week.

The homicide remains under investigation by State Police.

UPDATE (12:40 P.M.) – Michigan State Police have arrested two people in connection to the double homicide in Owosso Friday afternoon.

State Police took the first person of interest into custody Saturday night. He is a 31 year old male from Grand Rapids.

State Police partnered with the Grand Rapids Police Department who utilized their Special Response Team around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning to execute a search warrant in the 100 block of Stewart Street in Grand Rapids where the second suspect, also from Grand Rapids was taken into custody.

MSP has also impounded a vehicle that is connected to this investigation.

UPDATE (10:56 A.M.) – Michigan State Police confirm the names of the two victim’s are 31-year old, Joseph Michael Carson and 39-year old, Anthony Lee Hammond, both out of Flint.

UPDATE (10:49 P.M.) – Michigan State Police have confirmed they are investigating a double homicide in Owosso.

Police say two male bodies were found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart store off M-21.

Police are investigating a double homicide in Owosso

The bodies were found in a car in the parking lot of the Walmart store there.

It’s on the east side of the city, just north of the airport.

