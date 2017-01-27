Michigan residents take part in March for Life

Within the past week, there’ve been rallies and demonstrations on a variety of issues, and today, the issue in Washington was the right to life.

Today, I spoke with local pro-life supporters who say they stand in solidarity with women and unborn children.

“This is a good time for our movement, the trend of having a strong pro-life President is a big deal,” says Ed Rivet, Legislative Director of Right to Life of Michigan.

Rivet says, today’s march in Washington D.C. highlights more than just the issue of abortion, but brings awareness that more and more people are standing together.

“The momentum is clearly in our favor, not just because of one election, but a lot of things leading up to it, and so I think that’s what gives a lot of people energy, and optimism, and so they’re there today to I think, express more of that too,” says Rivet.

One of those marching among the thousands in Washington D.C. today is Lansing native, Christen Pollo.

Pollo and more than 100 college students from Michigan, drove all night to stand up for what she says, they believe in.

“We care deeply about this issue and about protecting the rights of the unborn, and that’s why we’re here today, we believe it’s very important for Michigan to have a presence at this march, and I know that there were dozens and dozens of busses that came from all over the state,” says Pollo.

And that presence isn’t just being represented in the Nation’s Capitol, it’s also showing here at home.

As Paul Tombelli, who’s traveled to the march for the past four years says, it’s a chance to make a difference.

“It’s snowing and it’s cold, and it’s really uncomfortable at times, but when you’re with everybody, you know that you’re all in this together,” says Tombelli.