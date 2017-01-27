Man sentenced in hit-and-run death of local teenager

A Lansing man will spend the next year in jail for hitting and killing someone with his car and driving off.

A judge sentenced Hector Arroyo to a year in the Eaton County Jail and 5 years probation for the October 2015 death of 14-year-old Helina Dirba.

Dirba was heading to Waverly High School when the then 68-year-old hit her.

He pled guilty to driving on a suspended license causing death and failure to stop at a fatal accident.

He had originally faced charges including homicide and driving on a suspended license. That license was suspended back in 2012.