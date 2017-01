LANSING, Mich. – Governor Rick Snyder is leaving on Friday for a seven-day investment mission to Israel.

The trip is an effort to boost trade and investment between Michigan and Israeli companies.

It also hopes to improve cooperation between universities.

While there, Snyder will also speak at the CyberTech 2017 conference, one of the biggest exhibitions of cyber technology outside of the U.S.

This will be the second time he has visited Israel.