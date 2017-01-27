Gov Snyder in opposition to Trump’s state oversight order

LANSING, Mich. – President Donald Trump signed four executive orders during his first week in executive office, including one concerning immigration and the Department of Homeland Security’s oversight on the state level.

The executive order will allow local law enforcement officials to investigate, apprehend, and detain people who are in the country illegally. It also threatens to withhold federal funding to states that fail to comply.

Governor Rick Snyder has issued a statement in opposition to this order.

In that statement, Snyder disagreed with the order, saying that he doesn’t see immigration enforcement as a primary function of state and local police.

Snyder also stated that he will continue to promote Michigan as a welcoming place for immigrants.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel have also expressed disagreement over the order.