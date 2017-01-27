“Felicity” Pet Of The Day January 27

Meet “Felicity”, our Pet Of The Day today. Felicity is a 5-month-old Coonhound mix girl. Look at that face! She’s a real beauty and she’ll grow up to be a pretty big girl. Felicity has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Felicity by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

