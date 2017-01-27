Facebook Login with Physical Key

By Published: Updated:
32423

LANSING, MI – Over the past few days, Facebook has slowly rolled out new security features. The biggest surprise was the ability to use a physical key to log into your account.

The easiest key to get your hands on is from Yubico. The most standard key retails at $18.00 and Amazon is an authorized reseller.

This USB-based key acts as the second step in a two-step verification process. It’s similar to Gmail’s two step verification but instead of sending codes to your cell phone, the code is already programmed in your key. All you have to do is log into your Facebook account and add your key in the settings.

Every time you login, Facebook will still ask you for your password. This simply acts as a barrier in case your physical card gets stolen.

Security experts really like physical USB-based keys because they are nearly immune to phishing and other hacking techniques.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

2 thoughts on “Facebook Login with Physical Key

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s