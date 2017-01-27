Eaton Rapids church break-ins and vandalism

LANSING – MI – The Eaton Rapids Police Department is looking to the public for help in obtaining information regarding three breaking and entering incidents that have occurred over the last week. All three incidents involved more vandalism thann theft during the break-ins. All three locations are within a few city blocks of one another.

Here is a list of the incidents:

Saturday, January 21nd, 2017, at 11:30am, an officer was dispatched to Calvary Grace Assembly Church on Water St. for a breaking and entering. The suspect(s) caused significant damage to the interior of the building and property inside.

Friday, January 27th, 2017, at 2:10am, an officer was dispatch to an address on Chester St regarding the breaking and entering of a residential garage. Suspect(s) entered the garage and caused damage to the victim’s general property and vehicles.

Friday, January 27th, 2017, at 8:00 am an officer was dispatched to First United Methodist Church on S Main St regarding a possible breaking and entering. The suspect(s) caused some damage to items within the building.

IF you have any information, contact the Eaton Rapids Police Department at 517-663-8118 or you can submit your tips anonymously to Crimes Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 1-855-840-7867.