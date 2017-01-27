Eaton County dropped from lawsuit in teenager’s death

Eaton County is no longer on the hook in a lawsuit over the controversial shooting of a teenager in 2015.

An Eaton County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Deven Guilford on February 28, 2015 during a traffic stop.

The stop began when Guilford flashed his brights at Deputy Jonathon Frost because he believed Frost’s brights were on.

Frost pulled Guilford over and Guilford didn’t have his license on him. The stop escalated into a fight and ended when Frost shot and killed the teen.

Guilford’s family filed suit against Frost and the county, saying the deputy violated the Michigan Wrongful Death Act and Guilford’s civil rights.

But according to documents filed in the federal case, both sides agreed to release the county from the lawsuit.

Frost still remains as the only defendant.

