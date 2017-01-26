Waverly HS students walk out to support teachers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Students put on a show of solidarity for teachers in a local school district today.

Nearly 200 teachers at Waverly High School in Delta Township have been working without contracts since June.

Their negotiations with the school district involve salaries, benefits and class sizes.

Students voiced their concerns in a walkout of school today even though school officials tried to crack down before students even started the protest.

More than 100 students walked out of class at Waverly High School and into the rain today to protest for the 175 teachers at the school who are working without contracts.

They walked out despite the fact that the principal sent out an early morning letter to parents informing them the the administration would take action if the protest went through and declared a “code yellow” prohibiting students to exit the building.

This all stems from a district board meeting earlier this week where board members cut off public comments on the issue.

Anna Shaw, a student and daughter of a teacher at Waverly, says she couldn’t believe it. “It made us really upset and want to do something. It’s unfair what they’re doing.”

Superintendent Terry Urquhart was there as the students made their stance and actually invited a few students to meet with the board.

“We could be heavy-handed and handle this a different way, we’re not gonna do that we wanna hear what they have to say,” said Urquhart. “I think that’s a good thing that they’re worried about their teachers.”

Even though the teachers don’t support the walk-out students say standing up for what they believe in is something they’ve been taught at Waverly High School.

“You know some of the figures in history didn’t wait till after school to protest and stick up for what’s right,” said one of the student-protesters.