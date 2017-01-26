Waverly HS students demonstrate in support of teachers

By Published:
waverly-students

DELTA TWP., Mich (WLNS) – About 100 Waverly High School students left their classrooms today in a show of support for their teachers.

The marchers paraded in front of the school during their scheduled fourth hour of classes.

waverly students 1 e1485446353308 Waverly HS students demonstrate in support of teachers

Teachers at the Waverly Schools have been working without a contract since June of last year.

The 175 teachers are looking to address class size, wages and benefits in a new contract.

Monday night a Waverly School Board meeting turned contentious when public comments went over the time allotted by the Board.

At that point the Board went into a closed session, raising questions of whether the Open Meetings Act had been violated by that action.

6 News crews were at today’s demonstration and will have updates to this story online and on 6 News.

