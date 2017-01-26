VIRAL: ‘Half Onion in a Bag’ aiming for more followers than Trump

Marion Kirkpatrick, Media General Published: Updated:
Credit: Mitch Haung, Flickr Commons
Credit: Mitch Haung, Flickr Commons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) — Love him or hate him, most would agree that Pres. Donald Trump has a bit of a problem with social media.

Whether he’s sharing policy plans, random thoughts, or dissing his haters, Mr. Trump’s Twitter social media use seems to start more fires than it puts out.

There’s no telling what (or when) he’ll say next — tweeting at all hours of the day on both his personal account, @realDonaldTrump, and the newly bequeathed @POTUS account.

But there’s no doubt, Twitter is a powerful tool for our new president, and he takes it very seriously.

One user is hoping to capitalize on the platform and really get under Mr. Trump’s skin, really peel back the layers. (All puns intended.)

Meet @HalfOnionInABag, who’s “just here to get more followers than @realDonaldTrump.”

With just over a half-million followers, the account has a long way to go before it surpasses the 22.3 million currently following Trump’s personal account or the 14.4 million following @POTUS.

But with anti-Trump sentiments on the rise and “slacktivism” at an all-time high, this could become another quick and easy way to take a stand against our controversial commander-in-chief.

The concept is so simple, it might just bring you to tears.

