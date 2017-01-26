Skubick: Repeal of senior pension tax takes twist in Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The bi-partisan push to repeal the senior pension tax has taken a new twist with push back from two key legislative players who have voiced their opposition.

When asked if he would support a repeal of the senior pension tax Governor Snyder was succinct. “What’d I say is no,” said the governor.

Ditto for Senate Republican leader Arlan Meekhoff which puts him at odds with fellow Republican Senator Rick Jones who introduced the senior pension repeal earlier this week and

immediately began to pick up the endorsement of Senate Democrats.

And House Democrats are expected to join the Republicans in this effort.

The tax was the centerpiece of the governor’s first economic turnaround blueprint and says it is not a senior pension tax and in fact his plan brings more benefits to those who truly need it..”its a better system.”

Some Senate and House Republicans are also looking at rolling back the state income tax and the governor says he has an open mind.

But he warns that creates a hole in the budget.

“So when people talk about rollback near term the key question to ask is what are you going to otherwise cut or where are you going to get other revenue to replace that,” asks Gov. Snyder.

So an interesting debate is about to unfold pitting the Republican governor on one side and Republicans and some Democrats on the other.