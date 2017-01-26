Search is on for missing Jackson girl

By Published: Updated:
angelicatowerscrop

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for an 11-year-old Jackson girl who has been missing since last night.

Angelica Lynn Towers was last seen in the 800 block of West Ganson in Jackson in a Taco Bell parking lot last night.

Police say the girl ran away from her father.

She is described as 5’2″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

fb95img951485462770109 Search is on for missing Jackson girl

The girl has brownish-blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a teal sweatshirt, Mickey Mouse t-shirt, multi-color leggings and light brown boots.

If you have any information about where the girl might be you are asked to contact 911 or the Jackson Police at 517-788-4100.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s