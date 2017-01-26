Search is on for missing Jackson girl

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for an 11-year-old Jackson girl who has been missing since last night.

Angelica Lynn Towers was last seen in the 800 block of West Ganson in Jackson in a Taco Bell parking lot last night.

Police say the girl ran away from her father.

She is described as 5’2″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The girl has brownish-blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a teal sweatshirt, Mickey Mouse t-shirt, multi-color leggings and light brown boots.

If you have any information about where the girl might be you are asked to contact 911 or the Jackson Police at 517-788-4100.

