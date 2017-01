LANSING, Mich. – Police in Lansing say a robbery on the city’s north side ended in gunfire.

Police were called to a scene on North Grand River Avenue, not far from Capital Region International Airport around 5:30 p.m.

A man in his 50’s was shot but is expected to survive.

Lansing police are looking for three or four men who ran off before police got to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.