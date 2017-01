JACKSON, Mich. – Police in Jackson were called to a home on West Franklin Street for an unusual robbery.

Police say that two men were playing cards in the home when a robber came inside with a gun and demanded cash.

Jackson police believe the robbery may have been set up by one of the men playing cards.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 517-483-STOP or 1-855-840-7867.