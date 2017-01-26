Genes may help grocery tomatoes catch up to heirloom taste

By Published:
Food 052915

WASHINGTON (AP) – Scientists have figured out how to add much needed taste to the bland mass-produced grocery tomato.

By tinkering with the genetic recipe of the supermarket tomato, researchers think they can return much of the flavor that has been bred out over the decades. They hope to help the cheaper tomato catch up to heirlooms in taste.

University of Florida researchers have identified changes to five genes that can add much of the lost taste.

They say a tastier supermarket tomato could be ready within three years.

The findings appear in Thursday’s journal Science.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s