“Chewbarka” Pet Of The Day January 26

By Published:
pet-of-day

Meet “Chewbarka”, our Pet Of The Day today. Chewbarka is a frisky, 11-month-old Great Dane mix. He’s a lanky boy who loves to snuggle, get hugs and eat treats. Chewbarka would make an awesome addition to an active family with dog training experience. He might be a bit much for children under 10 years old. Chewbarka has had a rough start to life so he needs some help on his training and manners. A meet and greet is recommended if there are current dogs in your home. You can learn more about Chewbarka by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s