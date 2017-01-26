“Chewbarka” Pet Of The Day January 26

Meet “Chewbarka”, our Pet Of The Day today. Chewbarka is a frisky, 11-month-old Great Dane mix. He’s a lanky boy who loves to snuggle, get hugs and eat treats. Chewbarka would make an awesome addition to an active family with dog training experience. He might be a bit much for children under 10 years old. Chewbarka has had a rough start to life so he needs some help on his training and manners. A meet and greet is recommended if there are current dogs in your home. You can learn more about Chewbarka by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.
