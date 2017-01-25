Whooping cough cases on the rise in SE Michigan

(WLNS) – We’re all used to the typical colds and flus that spread during the winter months but sometimes it can be something much worse.

Pertussis cases, also known as whooping cough, are on the increase in Oakland County, in the southeast part of the state.

While there aren’t a concerning number of cases in mid-Michigan there are some symptoms you should look for if you or a loved one get sick.

Pertussis is most contagious during the first two weeks of illness. Infants are at highest risk of severe disease and death; older siblings and adults often are the source.

The first major symptom of whooping cough is “violent” and “rapid” cough that forces the person to rapidly inhale making a “whooping” noise.

But in infants a cough may not be present at all.

Other symptoms of the disease include a runny nose, red, watery eyes and vomiting after a coughing fit.

Infants and children who have not been fully vaccinated against pertussis are at a higher risk of developing severe illness.

If you or a family member has any of these symptoms take them to a doctor as soon as you can.