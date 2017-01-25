Volunteers to count homeless across country Wednesday night, determines federal funding

LANSING, Mich. – Volunteers across the nation will be mobilizing Wednesday in order to take a headcount of every homeless person in every community in the country.

It’s known as the Point-In-Time count or PIT.

The numbers they tally will go straight to Congress and will be used to distribute federal funding.

In the Lansing area, the Volunteers of America is spear-heading the effort.

Groups will be meetings at their location on Larch Street Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. and are expected to be out counting until 2:00 a.m.