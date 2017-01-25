Social Media Reactions to Trump’s Plan to Build The Wall

Lansing, MI – We’ve been asking our Facebook fans if they want Donald Trump to build the wall and who they think will pay for it.

Frank said, “US taxpayers will. And it’ll be as useful as the great wall is today. A great tourist trap, but not really of any utility. Hopefully those tourist dollars are significant.”

Looking at where the funds will come from, Steve said, “We are already paying too much for the illegals. Put what we spend on them now toward the wall.”

Even though most of our Facebook fans think we will end up paying for the wall, they don’t really like the idea of it in general.

Michael was looking at it from a logistical standpoint saying in part, “building that wall will be a logistical nightmare”

Lastly, Laura simply stated, “Emperors build walls, not Presidents.”