Skubick: Voter fraud is more smoke than fire in Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – President Donald Trump wants an investigation into alleged voter fraud but if he’s looking at Michigan, the probe may produce nothing.

But the President’s request is producing some criticism.

President Trump’s media secretary confirms that his boss wants a probe into possible voter fraud.

“It’s a belief he’s maintained for a while; a concern that he has about voter fraud based on information provided,” insisted Trump press secretary Sean Spicer.

The state elections director Chris Thomas is wrapping up a state audit into voting irregularities in Detroit where there were problems in 248 of the cities 662 precincts.

Sen. Patrick Colbeck and 22 of his Republican colleagues signed a letter asking the attorney general to look into this and Mr. Thomas has found no fraud but some elections workers did make mistakes.

“If they haven’t identified fraud, I’m not there doing the counting that hes doing so i have to put my trust in what he’s saying,” said Sen. Patrick Colbeck.

But Republican Senator Mike Shirkey is not so sure.

“That’s one man’s opinion and I’m not sure what the level of his investigation was. I trust my attorney general. If he’s convinced that his investigation was good enough, I’m fine with that, too.”

Meanwhile the fact that the president has called for a probe has stirred some reactions.

“I think this is sour grapes from a winner who won the electoral college but clearly lost the popular vote,” claims Sen. Steve Bieda. “It’s also very destructive thing for him to do, too because he is undermining the very system that elected him with his comments that are unproven.”

“I support an investigation,” adds Sen. Patrick Colbeck. “That’s why we put out the letter in the first place.”

Mr. Thomas says he will have his report ready for lawmakers next month.