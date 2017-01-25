Peter Spadafore announces plans to run for Lansing City Council: “I pledge to work with everybody”

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – You may recognize him as the former President of the Lansing School District’s Board. Now, serving as the board’s secretary, Peter Spadafore has his sights set on more than just helping to lead Lansing’s education system, as he plans to make a run for an at-large seat on the Lansing City Council.

Spadafore was elected to the Lansing School Board in November of 2011, where he led the district to a successful school bond proposal in 2016. He is also the Associate Executive Director for Government Relations for the Michigan Associations of School Administrators.

He said a lot of his desire for running, comes after seeing the controversy that faces the Lansing City Council.

“I think that we are looking at a city council that is not working in the best interest for the citizens of Lansing, I think we need more people who are listening to the citizens and working in their best interest, and it’s not to say that people on the city council aren’t,” Spadafore said. “I just think as a body, it’s not functioning to serve citizens the way it should.”

Spadafore is basing his campaign off a couple of issues that he believes will work successfully in the city; things like honesty, transparency, building relationships, and economic development.

“We need people who are willing to work with everybody,” he said. “I get one vote for who’s mayor, I get one vote for who represents me on city council, it’s important that I’m able to work with everybody, so if I’m sent to city council, I pledge to work with everybody toward common goals, toward developing the city into a true capital city, a city where people want to live, work, and raise their families.”