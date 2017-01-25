MSU lands nearly $2M grant to help feed Haiti

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After Hurricane Matthew devastated parts of the Caribbean in October 2016 rebuilding agriculture has been critically important.

In Haiti bean production was devastated, putting a major part of the Haitian diet at risk.

Today Michigan State University is announcing it has been given nearly $2 million from the United States Agency for International Development’s Mission to Haiti to help that nation rebuild its agricultural production.

The relief effort is called “Mwen Gen Pwa”, with is Haitian Creole for “I have beans”.

The Feed the Future Legume Innovation Lab at MSU will be coordinating the distribution of high-yield bean varieties to Haitian farmers.

“Beans are a critical element of the diet in Haiti, so the U.S. Feed the Future initiative is supporting Hurricane Matthew recovery by funding the distribution of high-quality bean seed, allowing farmers in the south and southwest to produce food and income,” said Michael Wyzan, USAID Mission to Haiti.

Michigan State’s goal is to distribute quality bean seeds to a minimum of 6,000 farmers.

The University has a history of distributing seeds in Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.