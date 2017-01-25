Michigan Human Trafficking Commission to hold its first meeting of the year

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Human Trafficking Commission will be holding its first meeting of 2017 on Wednesday.

The Commission was created by Attorney General Bill Schuette to take on what he calls the second-largest and fastest-growing criminal industry in Michigan.

The meeting will be held in the training room of the G. Mennen Williams Building on Ottawa Street in Downtown Lansing.

The Commission is currently working on a new public awareness and training campaign, and the meeting will include a short video from the campaign.

The public is welcome to attend.

 

