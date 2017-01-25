Local reactions to White House immigration plans

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Mayor Virg Bernero, who’s the son of an Italian immigrant, says Lansing is a city of immigrants, much like the country as a whole.

He says the President’s executive orders to build a border wall and restrict immigration today go against the city’s values.

“We don’t just tolerate diversity, we celebrate it, we embrace it so it’s deeply unsettling frankly to see the country moving in this direction,” said Mayor Bernero.

He also says the plan to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it isn’t realistic.

“So I hope very difficult, very tough questions will be asked about that. And what are we not funding?”

Republican state Senator Rick Jones, who believes in legal immigration, says on this issue, the President has a point.

That’s why, among other things, he doesn’t think sanctuary cities are a good idea.

“I don’t want illegal immigrants taking American jobs and I don’t want them bringing in terrorism,” says Sen. Jones. “So we gotta be very careful that we allow people in but that we keep track them. Some of them are looking to harm our children.”

Father Fred Thelen works with immigrants and refugees every day at the Cristo Rey Church and Community Center in Lansing.

He says this debate is about more than national security.

“Our screening policies are already the best in the world, the most comprehensive in the world. So what is it really about? Seems like it’s really a lot more about bigotry about discrimination about racism and that’s not what’s gonna make America great,” said Fr. Thelen.