East Lansing City Council to consider marijuana ordinance amendments

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The East Lansing Planning Commission is holding a work session Wednesday night concerning marijuana businesses in the city.
Specifically, it would concern the draft amendments that would regulate all levels of marijuana businesses in the city.
If approved, marijuana growing would be restricted to plots zoned as residential agricultural, which allow for big green houses.
Marijuana processing would have to be conducted in office-park zones, while dispensaries would need be in business zones.

