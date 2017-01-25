Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

By Published:
cs-1-25

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted for felonies. The three are wanted by the city of Lansing. They are (left to right):

Gary Frank Manns has a felony warrant for sexual assault out of Lansing. Manns is a black male, 51, 5’6″ and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dwain Henry McGinnis has a felony warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing. McGinnis is a white male, 31, 5’9” and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

William Henry Slay has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Slay is a black male, 31, 5’4″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on any of these three people, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s