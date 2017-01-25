Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s help to find three people wanted for felonies. The three are wanted by the city of Lansing. They are (left to right):

Gary Frank Manns has a felony warrant for sexual assault out of Lansing. Manns is a black male, 51, 5’6″ and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Dwain Henry McGinnis has a felony warrant for receiving stolen property out of Lansing. McGinnis is a white male, 31, 5’9” and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

William Henry Slay has a felony warrant for larceny out of Lansing. Slay is a black male, 31, 5’4″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on any of these three people, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.