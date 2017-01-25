Census in Lansing bringing hope to the homeless

(WLNS) – Through the day and night, Lansing officials work to gather the number of homeless in the community, in order to receive state funds fro assistance.

It’s a problem that affects thousands of people in the Greater Lansing community alone, homelessness.

Local shelters and officials are collecting the number of people who go to sleep each night without a roof over the heads, or rely on shelters for warmth.

The homeless census not only tracks the homeless though, but also helps the homeless get back on track.

Keeping track of the homeless in the community helps bring state money to local shelters, proving a safe place for people like Toylena Brown.

“I kept trying to call shelter after shelter, I called all different kinds of shelters and couldn’t get in,” Brown explained.

Brown was evicted from her home earlier this month and needed a place to sleep. That’s where the Homeless Angels stepped in.

“Housing first aspect, so they have a oof over their head, they don’t have to worry about where they’re going to sleep at night,” Owner of Burkwood Inn, Homeless Angels Founder Mike Karl said.

Burkwood Inn, a safe haven for people who need a stepping stone between homes, uses paper identification , while most shelters are using an updated system to keep track of the homeless community by giving them a card.

“We’re concerned about the quality of data, what’s why they have to have some form of ID,” City of Lansing Human Relations Director Joan Jackson Johnson said.

The information needed for the card is put into a system, the numbers then go to Federal agencies in order to receive grants.

Last year, the Lansing area received around $2 million for the more than 4,00 reported homeless people.

Brown, who is part of that statistic for now says, the tough love of the Homeless Angels will help her get back on her feet.

“It’s a blessing, God is good, you just have to keep your faith,” Brown said.

The census continues into the night on foot, to find homeless people who are not accounted for, living on the streets.