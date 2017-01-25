“Brad” Pet Of The Day January 25

Meet “Brad”, our Pet Of The Day today. Brad is a lovable, 8-week-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. He’s a real sweetheart with a great personality. Brad is playful and gets along well with other dogs. He has quite a set of paws on him so it’s very likely Brad will grow up to be a big boy. He has been neutered, is current on vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Brad by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

Advertisement