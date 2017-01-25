Art Van sold, furniture giant ready for “continued growth”

(WLNS) – Art Van Furniture, one of the Midwest’s largest furniture and mattress retailers, has been sold to a private equity firm.

Thomas H. Lee Partners will take over the furniture chain started by Art Van Elslander in 1959 on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit.

He has been the sole shareholder prior to this sale.

“The heartbeat of any organization is its people,” said Van Elslander. “I am proud of Art Van Furniture’s history and what we have accomplished. The time for an ownership transition is right and the opportunity presented itself. There is still much I want to do, and I feel confident knowing the company and its people will be in the very best of hands for continued growth and success.”

The chain has over 100 stores in five states and more than 3,500 employees.

Gary Van Elslander will remain as president of Art Van Furniture, and David Van Elslander as president of Art Van PureSleep.

Terms of the sale were not made public.

THL Partners has a track record of investing in growth companies, including Dunkin’ Brands and Party City.

“We are gratified and honored to be able to partner with Art Van Furniture as the Company moves into its next phase of growth,” said Jeff Swenson, Managing Director at THL.

In a news release Art Van company leadership says they will work with THL Partners to continue to grow Art Van in the future.