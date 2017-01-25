6 Sports Team of the Week January 25

(WLNS) – Time to meet our newest 6 Sports Team of the Week.

This week’s squad has been one of the best teams in our area, sitting at number 2 in the state in Class D.

But despite that high ranking and only one loss this year, this team insists it has yet to accomplish any of its goals.

Congratulations 6 Sports Team of the Week: Lansing Christian boys basketball.

Yes, the Pilgrims earned the plaque this week coming off a 74-63 win over Olivet, the team’s fifth win in a row.

The Pilgrims are 9-1 on the year and as they continue through GLAC play, they know there is room to improve, but the team, and first year coach Chris Mustaine, are enjoying the ride.

“These guys have played really, really hard. It’s been fun to come in to this group of guys who have been here awhile and they play with an energy and an intensity that has really been fun to coach. So I think that’s been the secret for us is being able to have those six, six-seven seniors be a part of what we’re doing and really buy into what we’re really wanting to run and playing the floor on defense.”