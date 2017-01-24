UPDATE: Court docs reveal troubled home life for Jace Lyon

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — The search for Jace Lyon in Hillsdale County is over. But the investigation into why he ran away is just getting started.

Court documents could supply some answers.

6 News has secured documents that were filed right after the missing boy was found.

They tell the story of a troubled home life, and detail why Jace wanted to run away.

In a petition to remove 9-year-old Jace from the custody of his adoptive mother, Child Protective Services outlines allegations of abuse and neglect.

According to the report, Jace told investigators that when he got in trouble his mother would spank him with a metal spoon.

In 2015, CPS looked into allegations of abuse when bruises were found on Jace’s back.

The boy says he was often left home alone while his mother worked in Marshall.

It’s claimed that Jace would sometimes be left alone in the house overnight while she was at work or staying with friends.

According to the documents, Jace told investigators that on Wednesday night he left his house and didn’t think about coming back.

He said in the report “I didn’t want to be in my house anymore.”

It also states “Jace Lyon is afraid of his mother. He reports he doesn’t know what she will do.”

After a massive search of the area, Jace was found Friday night hiding in a nearby house.

Instead of being returned to his mother, he’s now in foster care.

The court documents show that her custody rights have been suspended.

The court now has to determine if she’s fit to be a parent.

She went through a preliminary hearing Monday, and a trial has been set for February.

6 News has learned the name of Jace’s mother but has decided not to release it at this time.

So far, she is not facing any criminal charges.

Hillsdale County Sheriff Timothy Parker says this is still an open investigation, and his office is working closely with CPS workers on the case.

