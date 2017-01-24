Two Monday events showcase services to those in need

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Two events are taking place in Mid-Michigan on Monday to connect those in need with information that may help them with their struggles.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department is hosting the Project Resource Connect event at the First Lutheran Church on Shepherd Street in Charlotte.

The event will offer free food, child care and personal items while providing information on housing, health care and employment.

The event runs from 10:00 am. – 4:30 p.m.

In Hillsdale County, the Community Foundation will hold its own Project Homeless Connect event from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church.

That event will showcase services available regarding housing, veterans, food, health, legal services and education.

Attendees will receive a free meal, haircuts, hats, mittens and other personal items.

