Top assistant will run US Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Andrew Byerly Birge will lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in western Michigan until President Donald Trump and the U.S. Senate approve a new prosecutor for the region.

Birge has worked in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Grand Rapids for more than 16 years, including nearly 10 years as first assistant. Former U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles, who resigned last week, says the office is in “good hands” with Birge.

U.S. attorneys are presidential appointees who must be confirmed by the Senate. The job typically changes hands when a new president is elected, although U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade is still in place in Detroit.

