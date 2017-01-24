Spartan Bill Mechanic up for Academy Award

(WLNS) – The glittering gold of an Academy Award could take on a Green and White look with the nomination of an MSU grad for an Oscar today.

Bill Mechanic, a 1973 graduate, is producer of the film Hacksaw Ridge, nominated for 6 Oscars.

Mechanic is included in the award for Best Picture for the Mel Gibson directed film.

Gibson is also nominated for an Academy Award for directing the film.

Mechanic started his career path in a journalism class at MSU.

According to a MSU profile, he began writing film reviews and learned to develop a thick skin when it came to reactions to his work.

Through the years he has, as head of 20th Century Fox, been involved with such awarding winning hits as Titanic, Braveheart, Boys Don’t Cry and scores of other films.

