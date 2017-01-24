Search is on for missing child

By Published:
part_1485213793511_img_20161228_123132

LUDINGTON, Mich (WLNS) – An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 2-year-old girl last seen in the Ludington area.

Hailey Fargo was last seen with 47-year-old Mark Saporita-Fargo.

The girl has blonde hair, blue eyes and is about three feet tall.

She is believed to be wearing a white, silver and red bow in her hair, a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom, black pants, Elsa Frozen shoes and a leopard print jacket.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says Saporita-Fargo may be driving a black Taurus.

If you have any information call 911 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Department at 231-690-5454.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s