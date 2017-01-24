Search is on for missing child

LUDINGTON, Mich (WLNS) – An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 2-year-old girl last seen in the Ludington area.

Hailey Fargo was last seen with 47-year-old Mark Saporita-Fargo.

The girl has blonde hair, blue eyes and is about three feet tall.

She is believed to be wearing a white, silver and red bow in her hair, a Minnie Mouse shirt with black ruffles on the bottom, black pants, Elsa Frozen shoes and a leopard print jacket.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department says Saporita-Fargo may be driving a black Taurus.

If you have any information call 911 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Department at 231-690-5454.