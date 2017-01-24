“Mia” Pet of The Day January 24

Meet “Mia”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mia is a 2-year-old black domestic shorthair cat. She’s a sweet girl who enjoys spending lap time with her people. Mia has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Mia by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

Advertisement