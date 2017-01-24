Man hit by train, dies while walking on tracks

CHELSEA, Mich (WLNS) – One man is dead after being hit by a train while walking on railroad tracks near Chelsea.

The Michigan State Police say Christopher Duncan was wearing headphones while walking east on the tracks near Dexter-Chelsea and Fletcher Roads east of Chelsea Monday afternoon.

He was struck by an Amtrak train that was also traveling east.

Troopers say the train was traveling about 76 miles per hour when the engineer saw Duncan on the tracks.

The engineer sounded his horn and then applied the emergency brakes but could not stop before hitting Duncan.

