Lansing police investigating two Monday night robberies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police in Lansing are looking into a pair of armed robberies that happened Monday night on opposite sides of the city.

A call came in around 7:20 p.m. for a robbery at the Family Dollar on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Two men had walked into the store and demanded money with a handgun.

The second call came in around 9:40 p.m. for a robbery at a Quality Dairy on West Willow.

That robbery appears to have been committed by one man.

Both robberies resulted with the men escaping with cash.

It does not appear that the robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600. Tips can remains anonymous.

