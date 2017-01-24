Jackson Council to consider non-discrimination policy

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The Jackson city council will vote tonight on an ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

It’s something the council has been considering for 15 years.

The ordinance makes discrimination in employment, public housing and public accommodations a civil infraction.

The meeting begins at 6:30 tonight.

If it passes the ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.

45 communities in Michigan, including Lansing, have variations of non-discrimination policies.

